Dodon l-a invitat pe Aliyev să facă o vizită în țara noastră

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, held a bilateral meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, where the Global Forum is taking place. Igor Dodon confirmed interest of the Republic of Moldova in enhancing bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan in all areas of mutual interest, in particular in the trade, economic, educational, social, cultural and humanitarian fields. At the same time, the Head of Moldova spoke in favor of continuing political dialogue at all levels...