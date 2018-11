O altă viziune asupra întrevederii

23:10

• President of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Dodon, is the number one politician in the country. He is trusted by more than 44.2% of the citizens. These are the data of a public opinion poll conducted by the Association of Demographers and Sociologists. Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filipp is in the second place, with a rating of 13.9%, Maya Sandu, Chair of the Action and Solidarity party, closes the top three with 11%....