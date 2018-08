Pavel Filip convoacă ședința Comisiei Naționale Extraordinare de Sănătate Publică în legătură cu focarul de rujeolă

12:10

Social Teribil! Încă un moldovean este victimă a tragediei de la Genova! // VIDEO A picture taken on August 14 2018 in Genoa shows a view of the Ponte Morandi motorway bridge after one of its section collapsed injuring several people - Rescuers scouring through the wreckage after part of a viaduct of the A10 freeway collapsed said there were tens of victims while images from the scene showed an entire carriageway plunged on to railway lines below Photo by ANDREA LEONI AFP Articolul precedentPrim...