ДОДОН – ПЕРВЫЙ ДЕЙСТВУЮЩИЙ ПРЕЗИДЕНТ, КОТОРЫЙ ПОДНЯЛСЯ ПЕШКОМ НА САМУЮ ВЕРШИНУ АФОНА

11:00

Euro, yesterday fell below the mark of 19 lei, and continues to decline. Today its cost is 11 bans lower than yesterday: 18.79 lei. The dollar, on the contrary, keeps confidently and even went up a little - by three bans. Its cost today is 16.51 lei. The Romanian leu has fallen in price by three bans: it stands today at 4.03 Moldovan leu. The Russian ruble and the Ukrainian hryvnia did not change in price: 0.24 and 0.60 lei....