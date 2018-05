Festivalul Familiei devine tradiție în Moldova

21:40

"Before the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Sochi, I held a working meeting with the President of the Republic of Belarus, our good friend Alexander Lukashenko," wrote the Head of Moldova in the social network. Igor Dodon thanked his Belarusian counterpart for the help rendered to the Moldovan farmers. Alexander Lukashenko, in his turn, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to visit Moldova, noting that he closely followed the situation in our country. "During the conversat...