Sunteți gata să fiți o colonie? Aliați-vă la NATO

A 40-year-old man died of complications caused by the influenza AH1N1, the so-called swine flu in a hospital in Chisinau. This is a very dangerous form, which requires timely and prompt treatment. However, the man did not turn in time for help. He did not do a seasonal inoculation against the flu, which could save from severe consequences. In Moldova, the epidemiological situation of influenza is at an average level. According to data for the week from March19 to 25, the incidence of ARVI was 31...