Socialiştii au comemorat victimele accidentului aviatic produs în Rusia

The law on the so-called fight against the Russian propaganda, which prohibits display of the Russian news and political television programs in Moldova, came into force today, on February 12. The relevant information was published in the "Official Monitor of the Republic of Moldova", as well as on the website of the Coordinating Council for Broadcasting. Recall, the President of the Republic of Moldova twice refused to promulgate the scandalous bill aimed at another undermining of bilateral rela...