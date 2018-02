/AUDIO/ Dosarul medicamentelor: „Chiar deloc nu se gândește la pacienți… Se gândește, în primul rând, la firmele care-i dau bani”

13:20

###Ca in poveşti#### A post shared by Mariana (@marinagulica) on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:42pm PST Masterclass Italian cuisine in snowy conditions: start! A post shared by Guido Mori (@moriguido) on Feb 8, 2018 at 10:41pm PST A post shared by Stas (@stanislav_789) on Feb 8, 2018 at 9:27pm PST A post shared by Санда […]