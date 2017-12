Accentele saptaminii 09/12/2017 (MD)

11:40

Numerous appeals and materials submitted by the PSRM, pointing to the involvement of the head of the Health Department, liberal Mihail Moldovanu to corruption schemes and various crimes, finally led to opening a criminal case. According to Bogdan Tsyrdea, a political analyst, MP of the PSRM faction, "this miracle happened on October 20, 2017". Moldovanu is accused in unauthorized layoffs, humiliation of doctors, financial violations and questionable transactions and much more....