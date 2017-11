Sute de mii de inimi, o singură dragoste pentru Chișinău

16:10

According to the latest data, by 14.00 turnout at the referendum was 11 percent. 70 thousand Chisinau residents voted on a plebiscite on the resignation of the mayor. The lowest turnout is observed in the suburbs, which previously openly expressed support for the corrupt mayor. Recall that in order for the referendum to be recognized as having taken place, a turnout of more than a third of the city's population, i.е. more than 33% or 210 thousand of votes is needed. Data on the voting process ca...