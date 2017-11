Tactici de intimidare a studenților

22:50

The former Prime Minister of Moldova, Ion Sturza, calls on citizens of our country to go abroad for work and not to return to the homeland. The idea that everything will turn around in Moldova for better is nothing more than an illusion, ziarulnational.md cites the ex-prime minister. "Political leaders of high rank are associated with the mafia and murderers, humiliate society. They are the servants of money, they say provincially and paranoidly, they manipulate everything vulgarly. More and mor...