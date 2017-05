După patru de pierderi, SA Moldovagaz a obținut un profit de 262,4 milioane lei

05:57

On May 25th, the officers of the Anti-Corruption Center of Moldova arrested the mayor of Chișinău, Dorin Chirtoacă, in the case of the parking lots of the Moldovan capital. Chirtoacă is accused of influence traffic. First arrested for 72 hours, Chirtoacă was issued a warrant of 30 days by the Buiucani Court (Chișinău) on May […]