Urmărire ca în filme pe străzile Bucureştiului: Focuri de armă, un polițist dus la spital şi două maşini lovite

18:17

A new political party was launched in Moldova: Voința poporului or “Will of the people” in English. The launch was announced on March 9th 2017 during a press-conference. “Will of the people” positions itself as a centrist party, with a neo-conservatory ideology. According to the leader Nicolae Gîrbu, the party emerged from the need of […] The post A new political party in Moldova: “Will of the people” (Voința poporului) appeared first on Moldova.org.