Nominalizări la Oscar 2017. Vezi aici lista completă

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea) Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) Ryan Gosling (La La Land) Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) Denzel Washington (Fences) Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal Isabelle Huppert (Elle) Ruth Negga (Loving) Natalie Portman (Jackie) Emma Stone (La La Land) Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water) Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea) Dev Patel (Lion) Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar: Viola Davis (Fences) Naomie Harris (Moonlight) Nicole Kidman (Lion) Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea) Cel mai bun film: Arrival Hacksaw Ride Hidden Figures Lion Moonight Fences Hell or High Water La La Land Manchester by the sea Regizorii nominalizaţi la Oscar 2017 sunt: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge) Damien Chazelle (La La Land) Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea) Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) Alte nominalizări din 2017: Cel mai bun film străin: A Man Called Ove (Sweden) Land of Mine (Denmark) The Salesman (Iran) Tanna (Australia) Toni Erdmann (Germany) Cel mai bun film de animație: Kubo and the Two Strings Moana My Life as a Zucchini The Red Turtle Zootopia Cel mai bun scurtmetraj Ennemis Interieurs – Selim Azzazi La Femme et le TGV – Timo von Gunten and Giacun Cadun Silent Nights – Aske Bang și Kim Magnusson Sing – Kristof Deak și Anna Udvardy Timecode- Juanjo Gimenez Cel mai bun documentar: Fire at Sea I am not your Negro Life, Animated O.J.: Made in America 13 th Cea mai bună melodie dintr-un film: La La Land – Audition La La Land – City of Stars Moana – How Far I’ll Go Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling Cea mai bună coloana sonoră: La La Land – Audition La La Land – City of Stars Moana – How Far I’ll Go Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling Cinematografie: Arrival – Bradford Young La La Land – Linus Sandgren Lion – Greig Fraser Moonlight – James Laxton Silence – Rodrigo Prieto Cel mai bun documentar scurt-metraj Extremis- Dan Krauss Miles- Daphne Matziaraki Joe Violin – Kahane Cooperman și Raphaela Neihausen Watani: My Homeland – Marcel Mettelsiefen și Stephen Ellis The White Helmets – Olando Von Einsiedel și Joana Natasegara Cea mai bună coloana sonoră: La La Land – Audition La La Land – City of Stars Moana – How Far I’ll Go Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat Arivval Fences Hidden Figures Lion Moonlight Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură A Man Called Ove Star Trek Beyond Suicide Squad Cele mai bun costume Allied Fantastic Beasts and Where to find them Florence Foster Jenkins Jackie La la Land Cel mai bun scenariu original Hell or High Watter La la Land The Lobster Manchester by the Sea 20th Century Women Cel mai bun scurt metraj animație: Blind Vaysha Borrowed Time Pear Cider and Cigarettes Pearl Piper Cele mai bune efecte vizuale Deepwater Horizon Doctor Strange The Jungle Book Kubo and the Two Strings Rogue One Joe’s Violin Watani: My homeland The White Helmets Premiile Oscar 2017 se vor decerna la sfârşitul lunii februarie. Este gala cu numărul 89 şi va avea loc pe 26 februarie la Los Angeles, fiind găzduită de celebrul Dolby Theatre. Prezentatorul de anul acesta este Jimmy Kimmel, scrie unica.ro.

