Nominalizări la Oscar 2017. Vezi aici lista completă

Evzmd.md, 24 ianuarie 2017 21:47

  Cel mai bun actor în rol principal   Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea) Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) Ryan Gosling (La La Land) Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) Denzel Washington (Fences)   Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal Isabelle Huppert (Elle) Ruth Negga (Loving) Natalie Portman (Jackie) Emma Stone (La La Land) Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)   Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water) Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea) Dev Patel (Lion) Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)   Cea mai bună actriță în rol secundar: Viola Davis (Fences) Naomie Harris (Moonlight) Nicole Kidman (Lion) Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)   Cel mai bun film: Arrival Hacksaw Ride Hidden Figures Lion Moonight Fences Hell or High Water La La Land Manchester by the sea   Regizorii nominalizaţi la Oscar 2017 sunt: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge) Damien Chazelle (La La Land) Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea) Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) Alte nominalizări din 2017:   Cel mai bun film străin: A Man Called Ove (Sweden) Land of Mine (Denmark) The Salesman (Iran) Tanna (Australia) Toni Erdmann (Germany)   Cel mai bun film de animație: Kubo and the Two Strings Moana My Life as a Zucchini The Red Turtle Zootopia   Cel mai bun scurtmetraj Ennemis Interieurs – Selim Azzazi La Femme et le TGV – Timo von Gunten and Giacun Cadun Silent Nights – Aske Bang și Kim Magnusson Sing – Kristof Deak și Anna Udvardy Timecode- Juanjo Gimenez   Cel mai bun documentar: Fire at Sea I am not your Negro Life, Animated O.J.: Made in America 13 th   Cea mai bună melodie dintr-un film: La La Land – Audition La La Land – City of Stars Moana – How Far I’ll Go Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling   Cea mai bună coloana sonoră: La La Land – Audition La La Land – City of Stars Moana – How Far I’ll Go Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling   Cinematografie: Arrival – Bradford Young La La Land – Linus Sandgren Lion – Greig Fraser Moonlight – James Laxton Silence – Rodrigo Prieto   Cel mai bun documentar scurt-metraj Extremis- Dan Krauss Miles- Daphne Matziaraki Joe Violin – Kahane Cooperman și Raphaela Neihausen Watani: My Homeland – Marcel Mettelsiefen și Stephen Ellis The White Helmets – Olando Von Einsiedel și Joana Natasegara   Cea mai bună coloana sonoră: La La Land – Audition La La Land – City of Stars Moana – How Far I’ll Go Jim: The James Foley Story – The Empty Chair Trolls – Can’t Stop the Feeling   Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat Arivval Fences Hidden Figures Lion Moonlight   Cel mai bun machiaj și coafură A Man Called Ove Star Trek Beyond Suicide Squad   Cele mai bun costume Allied Fantastic Beasts and Where to find them Florence Foster Jenkins Jackie La la Land   Cel mai bun scenariu original Hell or High Watter La la Land The Lobster Manchester by the Sea 20th Century Women   Cel mai bun scurt metraj animație: Blind Vaysha Borrowed Time Pear Cider and Cigarettes Pearl Piper   Cele mai bune efecte vizuale Deepwater Horizon Doctor Strange The Jungle Book Kubo and the Two Strings Rogue One Joe’s Violin Watani: My homeland The White Helmets Premiile Oscar 2017 se vor decerna la sfârşitul lunii februarie. Este gala cu numărul 89 şi va avea loc pe 26 februarie la Los Angeles, fiind găzduită de celebrul Dolby Theatre. Prezentatorul de anul acesta este Jimmy Kimmel, scrie unica.ro.  

Acum 30 minute
21:47
Acum 2 ore
20:47
Igor Dodon vrea declanșarea alegerilor parlamentare anticipate Evzmd.md
Acesta a declarat că va veni cu propunerea de a organiza un referendum pentru acordarea mai multor atribuţii şefului statului. Declarațiile au fost făcute în timpul unei conferințe de presă. Astfel, printre atribuţiile pentru şeful statului va intra şi dreptul preşedintelui de a dizolva legislativul. "În timpul apropiat vom modifica Constituţia. Cel mai probabil va fi organizat un referendum pentru a majora imputernicirile preşedintelui. Solicit un drept suprilmentar: de a permite sa dizolv parlamentul şi în alte condiţii. Solicit un singur drept suplimentar: posibilitatea de a dizolva Parlamentul. Voi propune această modificare a constituţiei în Parlament. Vom merge la referendum naţional şi la alegeri parlamentare anticipate”, a menționat Igor Dodon.  
Acum 4 ore
19:50
Zodiile care se despart în 2017 Evzmd.md
  Taurii sunt greu de multumit in 2017, mai ales la nivel sexual. Acest lucru ar putea duce la o despartire si chiar la divort. Se vor lupta cu toate fortele sa ia cat mai mult dintre lucrurile dobandite in relatie. In perioada de retrogradare a lui Saturn, s-ar putea sa existe discutii aprinse cu partenerul, iar acestea duc la despartire. Si Balantele trec prin situatii similare, iar dupa ruptura de partener, se vor simti extrem de usurati. Vor crede ca este cea mai buna decizie pe care au luat-o. S-ar putea sa regrete mai tarziu ca nu au gasit un echilibru in relatie, insa s-ar putea sa fie tardiv. Trebuie sa ia deciziile dupa ce se gandesc foarte bine. Carpricornii au parte de un an destul de complicat, caci isi doresc multe schimbari, mai ales la nivel personal. Vor exista momente de criza, care ii vor maturiza pe ambii parteneri. Se poate ajunge la despartiri sau la o relatie puternica in functie de cum se vor comporta cei doi si cum vor discuta, scrie teotrandafir.com.  
18:32
Statistică: Peste 140 de copii din țară nu sunt școlarizați Evzmd.md
Rata de școlarizare printre elevii claselor I-IX-a constituie 99,9%.   Solicitat de IPN, șeful Direcției învățământ preuniversitar a Ministerului Educației, Valentin Crudu, a declarat că cei mai mulți dintre copiii care au abandonat școala au vârstele de 10 la 14 ani. Motivele principale care duc la neșcolarizarea copiilor cu vârstă școlară obligatorie sunt de cele mai multe ori de ordin familial. Acestea sunt în mare parte cazuri în care părinții sunt plecați peste hotare, iar copiii sunt lăsați în custodia rudelor, care de regulă își pasează responsabilitatea.   Valentin Crudu a menționat că autoritățile luptă cu acest fenomen și întreprind măsuri pentru a reîntoarce copiii în sistemul de învățământ și dovadă în acest sens sunt cei circa 40 de elevi care au fost reîncadrați pe parcursul primului semestru.   În anul școlar 2016-2017 în clasele I-IX-a în instituțiile de învățământ își făceau studiile 293 597 de elevi.
18:32
(VIDEO) Dosarul BEM: ședința în cazul lui Grigore Gacikevici, din nou amânată Evzmd.md
Potrivit procurorului Eugen Balan, inculpatul care nu s-a prezentat este Leonid Belibov, fostul al Direcției securitate economică de la BEM, partea apărării invocând motivul că acesta ar fi fost implicat într-un accident rutier, iar acum este spitalizat. Aceasta însă nu este pentru prima dată când unul dintre inculpați invocă motive de boală și nu se prezintă la Judecătorie. Potrivit site-ului instanțelor de judecată în ultima perioadă, în dosarul în care este implicat fostul șef de la Banca de Economii, Grigore Gacikevici, ședințele au fost amânate fie că nu s-a prezentat unul dintre inculpați, fie avocatul, sau fie că judecătorul s-ar fi aflat în concediu medical.  Totodată, Balan afirmă că pe această cauză penală, Grigore Gacikevici nu are măsură preventivă sub forma de arestare. Potrivit Procuraturii Anticorupţie în instanţa de judecată au fost expediate circa 20 de cauze penale pe fapte de încălcare a regulilor de creditare şi obţinerea creditelor prin înşelăciune, care se examinează acum de către instanţele de judecată. Procurorii afirmă că de comiterea acestor infracţiuni sunt învinuiţi „ex-preşedintele BEM, Gacikevici Grigore, ex-membrii Consiliului de Administraţie al BEM, Ana Vitiu, Alexandr Mişov, Leonid Belibov şi Mihail Bejenari, precum şi alte 13 persoane, dintre care funcţionari ai băncilor şi administratori de întreprinderi, care au beneficiat de credite”, scrie zdg.md. Amintim că Grigore Gacikevici a fost reţinut de către ofiţerii Centrului Naţional Anticorupţie la începutul lunii decembrie 2015. Acesta are statut de bănuit într-un nou dosar deschis pe faptul încălcării regulilor de creditare în perioada în care deţinea funcţia de preşedinte la BEM. Potrivit CNA, este vorba despre încălcarea regulilor de creditare în privinţa a trei agenţi economici, suma totală a acestora depăşind 260 de milioane de lei. în baza probelor acumulate de procurori şi ofiţerii de urmărire penală ai CNA, a fost deschis un dosar penal. Pentru încălcarea regulilor de creditare, legislaţia în vigoare prevede o pedeapsă cu închisoare de până la şapte ani.  
Acum 6 ore
18:14
Monștrii sacri ai ecranului: Începe marea nebunie frumoasă a Premiilor Oscar. Meryl Streep și-a doborât propriul record Evzmd.md
Academia americană de Film, instituția care decernează prestigioasele premii Oscar, a fost criticată intens în ultimii ani pentru lipsa diversității nominalizărilor , dar și a membrilor săi. Pentru a nu repeta greșeala de la edițiile precedente, pe lista nominalizărilor de anul acesta se află un număr record de actori de culoare, șase la număr, ce apar în diverse filme precum „Moonlight”, „Fences” sau „Hidden Figures”, „Loving”, scrie libertatea.ro. Actrița Meryl Streep și-a doborât propriul record. Vedeta americană va concura la categoria „Cea mai bună actriță” la premiile Oscar 2017, fiind astfel actrița cu cele mai multe nominalizări la prestigioasele premii. Vedeta se va lupta la această categorie cu Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie) și Emma Stone (La La Land). Cea de-a 89-a ediție a Premiilor Academiei Americane de Film va avea loc pe 26 februarie la Teatrul Dolby din Hollywood, Los Angeles.  
17:43
Bloomberg: plus un miliardar în Rusia. Cine este el Evzmd.md
Orlov deține afaceri în domeniul pescuitului. 60% din produs, acesta le exportă peste hotare, iar compania mamă a holdingului „Karat” produce 11 la sută din produsele de pește din FR. Paradoxal, dar miliardul l-a adunat în urma sancțunilor impuse de Europa. Experții susțin că sfera lui de activitate este una stabilă și nu-și pierde capacitatea de venit.  În februarie 2016, Orlov anunța că deține 67 la sută din acțiunile holdingului „Noreb”. În iunie, același an, businessmanul a achiziționat 33% de acțiuni de la suedezul Magnus Roth.  
17:27
Concursuri noi pentru ocuparea funcțiilor de judecător Evzmd.md
Concurs nou este anunțat și pentru funcția de vicepreședinte al Judecătoriei Strășeni, în legătură cu faptul că judecătoarea Valentina Criucicova nu a întrunit numărul necesar de voturi.   Concursuri noi pentru suplinirea funcţiilor de judecător se anunţă şi pentru instanţele din: Hânceşti, Orhei, Edineţ (sediul Dondușeni), Drochia (sediul Glodeni), Cimişlia şi Căuşeni (sediul Căușeni) în legătură cu faptul că niciunul din judecătorii înscrişi la concurs nu a întrunit numărul necesar de voturi.  
Acum 8 ore
16:12
Roger Federer s-a calificat în semifinale la Australian Open pentru a 13-a oară în carieră Evzmd.md
Federer s-a impus cu scorul de 6-1, 7-5, 6-2, după o oră şi 32 de minute de joc. Roger Federer, în vârstă de 35 de ani, se află la a 13-a semifinală la Australian Open, el câştigând trofeul de patru ori, scrie digisport.ro. În semifinale, Federer îl va întâlni pe compatriotul său Stan Wawrinka, favoritul numărul 4, care l-a învins pe francezul Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, cap de serie numărul 12, scor 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-3. Scorul întâlnirilor directe dintre Federer şi Wawrinka este de 18-3 în favoarea primului.  
15:57
TOȚI SUNT EGALI ÎN FAȚA COMISIEI DE LICENȚIERE A AVOCAȚILOR? Ce îi cere Uniunea lui Candu, află AICI Evzmd.md
Mai mult, avocații îi cer lui Andrian Candu să examineze de urgență proiectul Legii cu privire la avocatură, propus de Guvern în primăvara anului 2016. Breasla menționată susține că legea propusă va permite intrarea în domeniu a persoanelor fără pregătire profesională necesară şi fără reputație ireproșabilă. În acaelași timp, propunerea vizată de admitere în profesia de avocat, fără nicio instruire sau examen, a persoanelor care deţin sau au deţinut mandatul de deputat, este una fără precedent în statele-membre ale Consiliului Europei, sumarul legislației cărora în ceea ce priveşte cerinţele pentru accederea în profesia de avocat şi existența așa-numitelor „rute alternative” de accedere în profesia de avocat, este publicat pe portalul E-Justice.  
15:57
De ce trebuie să adaugi zahăr în șampon de fiecare dată când te speli pe cap Evzmd.md
Iată câteva motive pentru care ar trebui să adaugi zahăr în șampon de fiecare dată când te speli pe cap, potrivit unica.ro. Exfoliază scalpul De când majoritatea femeilor au devenit dependende de folosirea șamponului uscat, specialiștii ne avertizează că scalpul nostru are nevoie de o îngrijire specială. Medicul dermatolog Francesca Fusco susține că scalpul are nevoie de aproape la fel de multă curățare, hidratare și exfoliere precum tenul nostru. Iar zahărul este ingredientul ideal pentru îngrijirea pielii capului. Modalitatea de aplicare nici nu ar putea fi mai simplă: „Adăugarea unei linguri de zahăr în șampon va curăța scalpul în profunzime. Chiar dacă zahărul se dizolvă, amestecul nu își va pierde efectul detoxifiant asupra podoabei capilare, curățând scalpul de celule moarte, sebum și praf, fără să îi afecteze nivelul de hidratare”, explică dermatologul Fusco. Elimină excesul de sebum de la nivelul scalpului Dacă părul tău se îngrașă mult prea repede, încearcă următorul truc: adaugă o lingură de zahăr în șampon. Apoi spală-ți părul așa cum o faci în mod obișnuit și vei observa diferența. Stimulează creșterea părului Zahărul are proprietăți regenerative și îmbunătățește circulația sangvină la nivelul scalpului. Tot ce trebuie să faci este să își speli părul normal însă, în loc să îl usuci cu foehnul, sterge-l cu un prosop. Masează-ți pielea capului cu zahăr timp de 15 minute, apoi spală-ți din nou părul. Repetă acest tratament de două ori pe săptămână și vei observa rezultatele după opt săptămâni de tratament. Conferă volum podoabei capilare Poți încerca, de asemenea, un tratament pentru volum cu ajutorul zahărului. De data aceasta, trebuie să amesteci puțin zahăr cu balsamul de păr. Încălzăște compoziția până timp de 2 -3 minute, până când devine omogenă, apoi aplică amestecul pe toată lungimea firului de păr. Lasă compoziția să acționeze timp de zece minute, apoi clătește bine cu apă călduță.
15:42
Lider nou în campionatul național de baschet Evzmd.md
Pe locul trei se menține Admirals, care a învins-o pe USEFS, cu 93-69. Într-o altă partidă, Alfa Basket a dispus de Sparta Tiraspol, cu 83-70. Următorul meci este programat pe 28 ianuarie și le va pune față în față pe Alfa Basket și Admirals-UTM. În acest sezon nu s-au înscris în concurs fostele campioane, Gamma Cahul și Donbasket Dondușeni. Cea din urmă evoluează în liga a doua.
15:42
Omorul adolescentei de la Strășeni: Un angajat al IP Strășeni, demis, iar alți trei au fost sancționați Evzmd.md
   Astfel, ofițerul de sector din cadrul IP Strășeni a fost concediat din funcție, șeful de sector și șeful Secției ordine publică au fost sancționați disciplinar cu mustrare iar Șeful IP Strășeni a fost sancționat disciplinar cu retrogradare cu un grad special.  Amintim că, la începutul lunii decembrie conducerea IGP a inițiat o anchetă de serviciu internă pentru a stabili dacă polițiștii Inspectoratului de Poliție Strășeni și-au îndeplinit obligațiunile de serviciu prompt și imediat.   
15:42
SURCICA NU SARE DEPARTE DE TRUNCHI! Fiica lui Kennedy vrea să devină președinte. Sau măcar să obțină un mandat în Congres Evzmd.md
Doamna de 59 de ani și-a încheiat cariera diplomatică. Din 2013, a fost ambasador al SUA în Japonia. De facto, ea nu poate demara campania electorală mai devreme, decât în 2018.  Ea visează să urmeze drumul unchiului Robert și să ajungă senator al New Yorkului. S-ar putea chiar să nu se oprească aici și să țintească și mai sus. Adică, să devină președinte de țară, a menționat o sursă din anturajul ei.  Caroline și-a încercat norocul în politică în 2008, luptând pentru fotoliu de senator newyorkez, atunci când Hillary Clinton a fost numită secretar de stat în Cabinetul lui Obama. Brusc însă a renunțat, invocând motive personale.   
15:42
Experți NATO le vor acorda asistență moldovenilor la elaborarea documentelor strategice Evzmd.md
Experţii NATO au planificate întrevederi cu membrii Grupului de Lucru interinstituţional, responsabil de elaborarea Planului de implementare a Strategiei Naţionale de Apărare, din care fac parte reprezentanți ai Consiliului Suprem de Securitate, Guvernului, autorităților publice centrale și locale, ai societăţii civile şi mediului academic cu atribuţii în domeniul apărării.  De asemenea, experţii NATO se vor întâlni cu specialiştii responsabili de elaborarea Strategiei Militare a Republicii Moldova pentru a analiza conţinutul documentului, în special, capitolele despre principiile şi conceptele folosirii Forţelor Armate, dar şi mediul de securitate, ameninţările şi riscurile.  De notat că Strategia Naţională de Apărare este un document de politici care stabileşte modalitatea de realizare a funcţiilor instituţiilor statului în scopul asigurării apărării naţionale. Documentul defineşte contextul strategic al mediului de securitate, oferă o descriere a situaţiei curente în domeniu, identificând riscurile şi ameninţările pe dimensiunea de apărare şi expune viziunea strategică şi obiectivele politicii de apărare, căile şi resursele necesare pentru realizarea acestora.  Cele două documente sunt realizate în conformitate cu prevederile Iniţiativei de Consolidare a Capacităţilor de Apărare a Republicii Moldova (Defence Capacity Building Initiative — DCBI), la care Republica Moldova a aderat în septembrie 2014, în cadrul Summit-ului NATO din Ţara Galilor. Iniţiativa respectivă prevede acordarea de către NATO a asistenţei pentru analizarea capacităţilor curente de apărare a Republicii Moldova şi identificarea domeniilor care urmează să fie dezvoltate.  
15:12
De ce bărbaţii tineri sunt atraşi de femei mai în vârstă Evzmd.md
„Din perspectivă psihanalitică putem spune că bărbatul vede într-o femeie matură “o mamă” sau toate acele calităţi care i-au lipsit în copilărie şi care sunt oferite de o mamă fiului ei. Astfel, este posibil ca un bărbat să se simtă atras sau îndrăgostit de o femeie cu 20 de ani mai în vârstă, pentru că aceasta îl face să se simtă dorit, alintat, mângâiat, echilibrat. De asemenea, într-o astfel de relaţie se simte motivat pentru a atinge un anume scop, ce poate consta într-o familie unită, un rol social sau profesional. Sexualitatea poate fi un alt motiv important pentru bărbatul respectiv. Din această perspectivă, acesta se poate simţi mult mai împlinit sau mai satisfăcut decât s-a simţit vreodată”, subliniază psihoterapeutul Constantin Cornea pentru Gândul. Astfel, bărbatul se poate îndrăgosti de ceea ce primeşte de la acea femeie, dar nu a primit de la mamă sau de la alte femei pe care le-a întâlnit. „Să nu uităm un alt aspect psihologic important, o astfel de femeie va dori, poate mai mult decât una mai tânără, să ţină acel bărbat pentru ea. Şi, pentru  a-şi realiza visul, aceasta va fi dispusă să facă eforturi infinit mai mari, pe toate planurile. În concluzie, un bărbat poate vedea într-o femeie mai mare decât el “o mamă”, metaforic vorbind, cu tot ceea ce poate oferi aceasta. Un model care îl va face să se simtă deosebit şi astfel să obţină rezultate cu mult peste ceea ce şi-a imaginat el că va putea realiza vreodata. Sau îl poate securiza afectiv, sexual, prin eforturile pe care le face şi pe care nu le-a mai întâlnit la o persoană de aceeaşi vârstă cu el.
15:12
(VIDEO) MĂI SĂ FIE! PE BUNE?!, a exclamat un taximetrist din SUA. Ce i s-a întâmplat, citește și vezi Evzmd.md
Fără să știe că pe bancheta de spate stă nimeni altul, decât idolul lui. “Dacă l-ați vedea pe Elway, l-ați recunoaște?”, au întrebat amicii fotbalistului, după care l-au rugat să privească în spate. Ce mare i-a fost mirarea, când a dat ochi în ochi cu fostul jucător și actualul manager general al Clubului național de fotbal din liga “Denver Broncos”.  “Măi să fie! Pe bune?! John Elway! Trebuie să-ți fac o poză. Serios, trebuie să facem o poză împreună”, a rostit taximetristul, strângându-i mâna idolului.     
14:42
Fiscul s-a luat de capul taximetriștilor Evzmd.md
Inspectoratul Principal Fiscal de Stat anunță că operațiunile comune de acest gen se vor extinde pe întreg teritoriul țării. În anul 2016, agenții fiscali au constatat circa 270 cazuri de practicare ilicită a activității de întreprinzător în segmentul respectiv, dintre care, doar în perioada lunii decembrie, au fost documentate 61 cazuri. În baza acestor încălcări au fost întocmite procese-verbale și aplicate sancțiuni contravenționale  în valoare de circa 480 de mii de lei. Conform prevederilor Codului Contravențional (art. 263 al.1), practicarea ilicită a activității de întreprinzător prevede o pedeapsă cu amendă în valoare de la 1000 la 3000 lei. În cazul agenților economici, transportarea călătorilor fără emiterea biletelor, este sancționată cu amendă de 3000 lei.  Anatol Moraru
14:42
Veste bună! Burse majorate pentru elevii liceelor cu profil de arte Evzmd.md
Astfel, bursa de performanță pentru elevii claselor a II-a – 1V-a  va constitui 320 de lei, indiferent de categorie. Pentru elevii claselor a V-IX-a bursa de performanță de categoria unu va fi de 480 de lei, iar de categoria a doua și a treia – 400 de lei. Pentru elevii claselor X-XII-a, mărimea bursei în funcție de categorie va fi de 610 lei, 500 de lei și 460 de lei. Bursa specială va constituii 480 lei. Bursele vor fi recalculate cu începere de la 1 ianuarie 2017. Acestea vor fi achitate din bugetul Ministerului Culturii pentru 2017.
14:27
TRUMP-TA-RAMP! Casa Albă se umple de albi! Evzmd.md
Ziarul scrie că din cabinetul lui Trump va face parte un număr-record de angajați albi – 17 persoane. Pentru comparație, în cazul predecesorilor săi Barack Obama, George Bush, Bill Clinton și Bush Senior, numărul acestora era mai mic. Obama avea opt, Bush – 11, iar Clinton – 10.  Amintim că, anterior, se anunța că Trump va conduce cea mai bogată administrație prezidențială din istoria SUA.     
14:27
Curtea Constituțională "se joacă cu focul"! Dodon, deranjat la culme de decizia instanței, își varsă amarul pe Facebook Evzmd.md
El spune că și guvernarea, și Curtea Constituțională, greșesc, crezând  că-l pot obliga să ia decizii care nu-i aparțin și că este gata pentru un plebiscit. „Dacă guvernarea sau Curtea Constituțională își închipuie că pot forța președintele să ia anumite decizii nepopulare sau antisociale, ei greșesc amarnic. Eu mai curând voi accepta să merg la referendum, să supun acțiunile mele și ale guvernării judecății poporului, decît să mă supun presiunii actualei majorități parlamentare și acoliților lor. Sunt sigur că cetățenii vor fi de partea mea. Și, în general, le recomand guvernanților să nu se joace cu voința poporului”, scrie Dodon pe pagina sa de Facebook.  Amintim că azi, Curtea Constituțională a examinat sesizarea deputaților PL privind competența președintelui Republicii Moldova de a bloca numirea unor miniștri propuși de șeful Guvernului. Curtea a subliniat că președintele poate bloca o singură dată numirea unui ministru. Astfel, premierul poate veni a doua oară cu aceeași propunere, iar șeful statului este obligat să o accepte.  
Acum 12 ore
13:57
Actorul Mel Gibson a devenit tată pentru a noua oară Evzmd.md
Vedeta filmului "Braveheart" alături de prietena sa, Rosalind Ross, în vârstă de 27 de ani, au devenit părinţii primului copil al cuplului, Lars, vineri, 20 ianuarie, la spitalul din Los Angeles. Vestea că Gibson va deveni din nou tată a fost lansată la mijlocul lunii septembrie 2016 şi o sursă a declarat pentru revista People că cuplul era „nerăbdător” în privinţa ideii de a avea un copil. "Mel iubeşte să fie tată şi el şi cu Rose de-abia aşteaptă să fie părinţi împreună. Ultimii doi ani au fost unii dintre cei mai fericiţi pe care i-a avut actorul", a povestit un apropiat al cuplului, scrie Mediafax. Băieţelul este primul copil al fostei campioane de echitaţie şi scriitoare, Rosalind Ross. Aceasta şi-a arătat sarcina pe covorul roşu, la Globurile de aur, la începutul lunii ianuarie. Întrebat despre faptul că va deveni tată din nou, Mel a declarat: „Abia aştept!” El a povestit pentru o emisiune din SUA că este atât de obişnuit cu procesul naşterii încât nu mai are emoţii: „Cred că adrenalina mi s-a epuizat, aşa că nu mai reacţionez”, a glumit actorul. Recent, Gibson a rezolvat în instanţă o bătălie îndepungată privind pensia alimentară a fetiţei de şase ani, Lucia, pe care o are cu fosta sa prietenă Oksana Grigorieva, de care s-a despărţit în 2010. Actorul mai are alţi şase copii cu fosta sa soţie Robyn - artista de makeup Hannah, 36 de ani, care este căsătorită cu muzicianul Kenny Wayne Shepherd, gemenii Edward şi Christian, 34 de ani, William, 32, Louis, 28, Milo, 26, şi adolescentu Thomas, de 16 ani. Mel şi Robyn s-au despărţi în 2006 după 26 de ani de căsnicie. Ei şi-au finalizat divorţul în 2011. În vârstă de 60 de ani şi cunoscut drept un catolic tradiţionalist, Gibson este autorul filmului "Patimile lui Hristos" care a avut un nesperat succes de box office, în ciuda criticilor care i s-au adus. Gibson deţine un Oscar pentru cel mai bun regizor, obţinut în 1995 pentru "Braveheart".
13:42
Brexitul se complică: acesta nu se poate declanșa fără acordul Parlamentului Evzmd.md
Curtea Supremă a Marii Britanii a decis că guvernul trebuie să ceară acordul Parlamentului în cazul invocării Articolului 50 din Tratatul de la Lisabona în cazul ieşirii din uniunea Europeană, informează Reuters, potrivit agerpres. Instanţa supremă a respins marţi cu majoritate de voturi apelul guvernului britanic depus în urma deciziei Înaltei Curţi de la Londra. Judecătorii au anunţat că orice tip de legislaţie cu privire la Brexit trebuie să fie discutată de Parlament. „Referendumul este foarte important din punct de vedere politic, dar documentul pe baza căruia a fost convocat nu precizează şi ce se întâmplă după vot”, a spus preşedintele Curţii Supreme, David Neuberger. „Aşa că orice schimbare a legislaţiei pentru ca decizia de la referendum să intre în vigoare trebuie făcut conform constituţiei nescrise, adică printr-o decizie a Parlamentului”. De asemenea, Curtea Supremă a decis că guvernele Scoţiei şi Irlandei de Nord nu trebuie să îşi dea consimţământul în cazul demarării Brexitului. Purtătorul de cuvânt al premierului Theresa May a anunţat că decizia curţii nu schimbă planurile prim-ministrului de a declanşa Articolul 50 şi că membrii Parlamentului au indicat că nu vor împiedica procesul de părăsire a UE, scrie stiripesurse.ro.    
13:12
ALERTĂ! Rusia nu trebuie să își mai facă griji doar de scutul antirachetă din Europa. China a instalat RACHETE intercontinentale la GRANIȚELE sale Evzmd.md
China a amplasat rachete balistice intercontinentale de tip Dongfeng-41 la granița cu Rusia, în Extremul Orient, în nord-estul provinciei Heilongjiang, scrie ziarul Global Times, citat de Karadeniz Press. Fotografii cu aceste amplasări au fost publicate pe internet în China continentală. Analiștii militari sunt de părere că este a două brigadă de rachete de tip Dongfeng-41 care va fi amplasată în partea de nord-est a Chinei, mai scrie sursa menționată. Decizia Chinei este cu atât mai curioasă cu cât, anul trecut, Putin a mers în China și a încheiat câteva zeci de acorduri cu Beijing-ul, inclusiv în zona militară. Kremlinul a reacționat prin vocea purtătorul său de cuvânt, Dmitri Peskov, care a încercat să diminueze amenințarea vizibilă la adresa securității Rusiei. „Nu privim încercarea Rusiei de a-și dezvolta forțele armate ca pe o amenințare și chiar dacă această informație este reală (despre desfășurarea de rachetele), nu vedea acest lucru ca pe un risc la adresa țării noastre”, a declarat Peskov, citat de Tass. Racheta Dongfeng-41 este o rachetă intercontinentală pe bază de combustibil nuclear solid ce poate fi transportată terestru. Are o rază de 14.000 de kilometri și poate suporta o încărcătură de 10-12 focoase nucleare. Poate lovi ținte din toată lumea și este considerată una dintre cele mai avansate rachete intercontinentale.
13:12
(ÎN EXCLUSIVITATE PENTRU ALEXANDRU JIZDAN!) Ministrul de interne al Tadjikistanului a obligat colaboratorii să slăbească. Cine nu vrea, e concediat! Evzmd.md
„Când polițistul prinde la burtă, capacitatea lui de muncă scade. Greutatea angajaților noștri trebuie să corespundă cu standardele internaționale privind kilogramele și înălțimea”, a subliniat el. O comisie specială va monitoriza respectarea ordinului.  Rahimzoda face sport zilnic și, potrivit unui colaborator al MAI, care a dorit să păstreze anonimatul, mai mulți angajați din aparatul ministrului fac joggind de două ori pe săptămână – câte trei kilometri – și merg la bazin.  În decembrie 2016, polițiștii au fost informați despre normele internaționale, care prevăd ca, la o înălțime de 168-170 cm, greutatea lor nu trebuie să depășească 75 kg. Cei care refuză să slăbească, vor fi concediați.   
12:57
Igor Dodon se va afla la Bruxelles pe 6 și 7 februarie: Am solicitat o întrevedere și cu conducerea NATO Evzmd.md
„Am avut o discuție constructivă cu Excelența Sa, Ambasadorul Uniunii Europene la Chișinău, dl Pirkka Tapiola. Am acceptat invitația și voi merge în a doua vizită oficială, așa cum am promis, la Bruxelles, în perioada 6-7 februarie, curent. Sînt planificate mai multe întrevederi cu conducerea Comisiei Europene, ai Consiliului European ș.a. oficiali de rang înalt din UE”, a scris Igor Dodon pe pagina sa de facebook. Dodon susține că la Bruxelles va discuta despre implementarea Acordului de Asociere cu UE. „Vom discuta despre relatiile bilaterale, implementarea Acordului de Asociere cu UE, dar și despre deficiențele și lacunele care sunt evidente după 2 ani de implementare. I-am transmis dlui Ambasador proiectul Memorandumului privind cooperarea dintre Comisia Economică Euroasiatică și Republica Moldova, acord care intenționez să fie semnat cu Uniunea Euroasiatică și care nu contravine Acordului de Asociere cu UE”, a mai scris președintele.    
12:57
(VIDEO) Ai văzut vreodată un elefant jucând fotbal cu o țestoasă? Urmărește filmulețul Evzmd.md
Biata ființă încearcă să fugă, dar pentru că se mișcă foarte greu, nu reușește. Din fericire, reptila, totuși, și-a salvat carapacea.   
12:42
Atenție, șoferi! Benzina se scumpește, iar motorină se ieftinește Evzmd.md
12:42
Operată pentru că ÎȘI MÂNCA PĂRUL. Cum se numește boala și despre cine e vorba, vezi AICI Evzmd.md
Boala se numește Sindromul Rapunzel sau trichophagie, și eleva a povestit că multă vreme nu a putut să mănânce nimic, în afară de părul care îl rupea din frunte. Când fata s-a săturat de gustul podoabei sale capilare, a trecut la părul prietenelor. Potrivit bolnavei, trăia mereu senzații de vomă.  Medicii din clinica SMHS au reușit s-o opereze. Ei spun că astfel de cazuri în India sunt deosebit de rare. De regulă, Sindromul Rapunzel este rezultatul unei devieri psihice și adolescenta urmează să fie supusă unui control psihiatric.   
12:42
CURIOS: De ce strănutăm când ne uităm la soare? Evzmd.md
Condiţia este denumită de experţi drept ,,reflex fotic''  şi a fost cercetată şi de filozoful Aristotel acum 2.300 de ani când a afirmat întrebarea ,,De ce căldura soarelui provoacă strănutul?'', potrivit descopera.ro. Principala teorie susţine faptul că reflexul fotic este provocat de o mică eroare a nervului trigemen, unul dintre cei mai mari nervi cranieni. Acesta controlează senzorii din zona ochilor, a nasului, a gurii şi a fălcilor. O serie de strănuturi anormale sunt provocate de stimulii care activează nervul trigeminal din cavitatea nazală, notează IFL Science., Conform teoriei, lumina solară provoacă constrângerea pupilelor, iar semnalele nervoase se extind accidental şi stimulează producţia de mucus. Aceast stimul poate fi interpretat greşit de către creier care crede că este un iritant, astfel provocând senzaţia de strănut.  Unii cercetători au sugerat că ar putea fi un comportament al oamenilor din peşteri care trăiau în zone prăfuite şi cu mucegai. 
