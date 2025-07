Vadul lui Vodă – a favorite summer weekend spot for Moldovans

The beach at Vadul lui Vodă was crowded with thousands of Moldovans eager to enjoy the hot day by the banks of the Nistru. Swimming, sunbathing, and, for the adventurous, a thrilling dose of water activities were all part of the Sunday experience. While the partygoers relaxed, lifeguards remained vigilant, keeping a close watch on everyone.

