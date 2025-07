European funds visibly improve life in Hăsnășenii Mari, Drochia

The village of Hăsnășenii Mari in the Drochia district is striving to achieve European living standards. This includes access to drinking water, modernized public services, and investments that benefit all residents. As a result, the community is currently undergoing a significant transformation.

