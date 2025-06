Constantin Cojocaru, Moldova’s oldest citizen and last Romanian WWII veteran, died

Constantin Cojocaru, the oldest citizen of the Republic of Moldova and one of the last surviving veterans of World War II, passed away at the age of 106. He endured many challenging moments in history, including war, deportations, and changes in government, yet he always upheld his faith in national values and dreamed of a united Moldova and Romania.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de Moldova1