Evgenia Guțul placed under arrest for 20 days

The Bashkan of Gagauzia Evgenia Guțul was placed in pre-trial detention for 20 days. The decision was taken on Friday by the Ciocana Court of Chisinau City, IPN reports.Guțul did not make statements for the press either before or after the hearing.In a message published on the eve on social media, the Bashkan pleads not guilty and says that the arrest at the airport was illegal and

