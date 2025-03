Evghenia Guțul detained over fraudulent electoral funds

Evghenia Guțul, the Governor of the Autonomous Territorial Unit (UTA) Gagauzia, was detained by the National Anticorruption Center (CNA) as a suspect in a criminal case involving the fraudulent management of electoral funds, illegal financing of candidates, and falsification of documents concerning the 2023 elections.

