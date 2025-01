Leova-Bumbăta case still under criminal investigation

The Leova-Bumbăta case continues to be at the criminal investigation phase. The information was confirmed by the head of the Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office Veronica Dragalin at a press conference. Prosecutors are waiting for the report of the National Center for Judicial Expertise."We recently received a notification from the National Center for Judicial Expertise, which i

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN