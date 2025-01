Statul va face schimb de date cu alte țări pentru a verifica declarațiile de avere

12:00

The Supreme Court of Justice rejected the appeal of former judge Iurie Obadă who in 2017 ordered to place Andrei Brăguță under preventive detention even if this was found to have mental disorders and later died in detention. By rejecting the appeal, the SCJ upheld the disciplinary punishment given to the judge, in the form of dismissal, IPN reports.The Promo-LEX Association, as the rep