Forța Fermierilor pushes for agricultural support in 2025

Access to financial resources on favorable terms, reimbursement of VAT on land tax, and diesel excise duties are some of the requests made by the "Forța Fermierilor" Association to the authorities in support of the Moldovan agricultural sector in 2025.

