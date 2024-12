Un loc de refugiu în plină iarnă pentru cei care nu au casă

11:20

Ex-judge Victoria Sanduța enters politics. On Sunday, she announced that she decided to join the team of the Coalition for Unity and Welfare (CUB) Party, led by Igor Munteanu, IPN reports."I join the CUB Party’s team in order to bring to politics what I have been waiting for too long: competence, courage and truth. After 15 years in the service of the law, fighting for the