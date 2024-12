Joint control instituted at Giurgiulesti-Galati customs post

At the Giurgiulesti-Galati state border crossing point, coordinated control is established on entry into Romania. All those who cross the border through this post will stop only once to complete the necessary formalities. The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a relevant agreement with the Romanian Government, IPN reports.Minister of Internal Affairs Daniella Misail-Nikitin said that it is

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN