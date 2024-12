Blocul Împreună: Regulamentul de atribuire a compensațiilor e o bătaie de joc

16:10

Bucharest Stock Exchange (Bursa de Valori Bucuresti)will invest in a new stock exchange in Chisinau - Bursa de Valori Chisinau, and the state will be a shareholder with participation. The announcement was made by Minister of Economic Development and Digitalization Dumitru Alaiba, IPN reports.According to the minister, the investment is strategic and will make it possible to influence t