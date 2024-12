Atelier de educație media la USEM. Studenții de la Jurnalism au abordat provocările legate de viitoarea lor profesie

17:00

29 law professionals improved their knowledge in the sphere of media law in order to be able to provide timely high-quality legal services to journalists from the Republic of Moldova. The participants, lawyers and attorneys, attended two coaching sessions on access to information and freedom of expression held on October 29 and November 1, 2024, respectively, within the program organized by the Independent Journalism Center (IJC) in cooperation with the Center for Instructing Attorneys (CIA) fro...