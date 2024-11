Pași de urmat când nu mai poți achita ratele unui credit

11:40

Mircea cel Bătrân Blvd in Ciocana district of Chisinau will be extended to Bucovinei St during the next five years. Two other important arteries, Industrială and Mesager streets, are to be modernized. This is a large-scale project, said mayor of Chisinau Ion Ceban, whose electoral program for the second term stimulated such a project, IPN reports."We know that the people want a n