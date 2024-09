Two accomplices detained in Râșcani district murder case

Two people, accused of complicity in the murder of the Turkish citizen on July 10 at a terrace in Râșcani district of the capital city, were detained – one in the UK and the other one in the Republic of Moldova. The person who shot the victim managed to flee Moldova on the day of the murder and hasn’t been yet detained, IPN reports.In a press conference, the head of the

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN