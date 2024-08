Alexei Lungu denounces Șansă Party ban

Alexei Lungu, president of Șansă Party, denounced the decision to ban his party for three months as “baseless”, saying the judges behind the ruling “will answer” for this.“All the legal documents were submitted to the CEC and the Fiscal Inspectorate. Today Șansă Party is clean both before the CEC and before the FISC”, said Alexei Lungu. In his opini

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN