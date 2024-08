3m lei damage in “relative involved in accident” scam, five people under arrest

A 24-year-old man from Chisinau was detained for being part of a criminal group that implements the “relative involved in the road accident” scam. There were also detained four accomplices who were allegedly involved in at least 20 cases. The damage caused to the injured parties was estimated at about 3 million lei, IPN reports.According to the General Police Inspectorate,

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN