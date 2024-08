Pe termen mediu, rata anuală a inflației va oscila în proximitatea țintei de 5%

14:20

Folklore ensembles from the Republic of Moldova, “Lupii lui Calacea” and the Osoianu Sisters will participate in “Doina Covurluiului” International Folklore Festival that will take place on August 23-26 at the Botanical Garden in Galati, Romania, IPN reports, with reference to monitoruldegalati.ro.According to the quoted source, the 17th edition of the Festival