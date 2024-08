PTF Leușeni își va sista activitatea vineri pentru câteva ore

23:10

Canoeists Daniela Cociu and Maria Olărașu were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the single canoe 200m at the Olympic Games, IPN reports.Daniela Cociu ranked third in the third heat with the result of 48.93, while Maria Olărașu finished the last but one or seventh in the second heat with the result of 52.03.At the Paris Olympics, the Daniela Cociu-Maria Olărașu duo already qualif