Parcările din Chișinău vor fi separate pe trei zone. Se propun tarife diferențiate și gratuități

22:00

The Daniela Cociu - Maria Olărașu canoe sprint duo qualified for the semifinals of the Paris Olympic Games, IPN reports.The National Olympic and Sports Committee said that in the first quarterfinal of the canoe double 500m, the athletes from Moldova achieved the result of 1:56.22, being surpassed by Poland’s Sylwia Szczerbinska - Dorota Borowska (1:55.39).Initially, the duo