Breastfeeding Caravan starts in Hâncești

The start of the fifth edition of the Breastfeeding Caravan was given today in Hâncești. The event promotes exclusive breastfeeding as a condition for the health and good mood of the child and the mother. For seven days, families from six regions of the country will discuss with health experts the challenges, benefits and importance of breastfeeding for the child and mother, IPN repo

