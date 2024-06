Siegfried Mureșan: UE este hotărâtă să continue parcursul european al Moldovei cu viteză

17:50

The section of Mircea cel Bătrân Boulevard between the streets P. Zadnipru and Prof. Ion Dumeniuc will be partially closed to vehicle traffic, by lanes, until July 11, IPN reports.The Chisinau City Hall said the measure was taken in connection with the need to carry out works to place thin, bituminous Slurry Seal layers on the roadway.Drivers are urged to comply with the requests of