Presumptive peace in Ukraine and prospect for Moldova. Op-Ed by Anatol Țăranu

Op-Ed The future agreement on peace in Ukraine will not only lead to the de-escalation of the international situation, but will also create new risks and challenges for the Republic of Moldova, for which the preservation of the status quo in the Transnistrian conflict is equivalent to further anchoring of the Moldovan stat

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN