EU Status Spurs Chișinău-Tiraspol Reintegration Talks

The current dynamics of the Chișinău-Tiraspol dialogue were the subject of discussion at the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian, the special missions ambassador of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from Kyiv, Paun Rohovei, and the Ukrainian ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, Marko Șevcenko.

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de Moldova1