Ion Munteanu invested as prosecutor general

Ion Munteanu was invested as prosecutor general. The oath-taking ceremony took place on Saturday morning at the Prosecutor General’s Office, IPN reports.After taking the oath, Ion Munteanu said that he is aware of his responsibilities and remains anchored in the future and European path of the country and realizes the challenges that lie ahead. The Prosecutor General urged his f

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN