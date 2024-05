Reguli mai stricte la obținerea cetățeniei

21:00

The Superior Council of Prosecutors has nominated Ion Munteanu for the post of Prosecutor General after conducting interviews today. The nomination is subject to approval by the President.Ion Munteanu, who is the acting Prosecutor General, scored the highest, getting 9.21 points. He was followed by Octavian Iachimovschi, Anticorruption Deputy Chief Prosecutor, with 8.80 points, and pr