Traian Băsescu: Future president of Romania could be a Union president

The future president of Romania could be a president of the Union, said former Romanian President Traian Băsescu. According to him, the security situation in the region could change and it would be more advantageous for Moldova to unite with Romania so that it automatically becomes a NATO member state. Also, the ex-president of Romania noted that Moldova is appreciated by Brussels, but n

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN