Președintele în exercițiu al OSCE, Ian Borg, va efectua o vizită la Chișinău

09:30

A serious accident happened in the morning of April 11, in Măgdăcești, Criuleni district. According to the press officer of the General Police Inspectorate, Diana Fetco, a minibus with passengers collided with a truck. According to the National Center for Pre-Hospital Emergency Medical Care (CNAMUP), six ambulances intervened on the scene, including 2 specialized Mobile Intensive Therapy teams from SAMU Centru and Rîșcani in Chisinau.