Un tadjic, suspectat că ar fi membru activ al teroriștilor ISIS, a fost arestat pe un aeroport din Roma
TV8, 8 aprilie 2024 20:50
Un tadjic, suspectat că ar fi membru activ al teroriștilor ISIS, a fost arestat pe un aeroport din Roma
• • •
Alte ştiri de TV8
Acum 15 minute
20:50
Acum 30 minute
Acum o oră
20:10
Acum 2 ore
19:50
19:30
19:30
19:20
Acum 4 ore
19:00
19:00
18:30
18:10
18:10
17:40
17:20
17:20
Acum 6 ore
17:00
16:50
16:10
16:10
16:10
15:40
15:40
15:20
Acum 8 ore
15:00
14:20
14:20
14:20
14:10
14:00
13:20
13:20
13:20
Acum 12 ore
13:00
12:50
12:50
12:50
12:20
12:20
11:40
11:20
11:00
10:40
10:20
10:10
©2004—2024 News.yam.md. Toate titlurile si continutul stirilor apartin surselor respective.
Republicarea materialelor este posibila doar cu acordul sursei.Condiţii de utilizare.
Republicarea materialelor este posibila doar cu acordul sursei.Condiţii de utilizare.