Over 200 trees planted near Țânțăreni landfill

More than 200 trees were planted near the Municipal Waste Landfill in Țânțăreni commune. The trees will provide a habitat for different species of birds and insects, says the Chisinau City Hall, which is the initiator of the planting campaign.Among the tree species planted were two types of maple, ash, willow and acacia, which were specially selected for the environmental condition

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN