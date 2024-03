Guvernarea bazată pe date pentru politici publice eficiente, conferință internațională

21:10

Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă, president of the Romanian Senate, is visiting Chisinau in his capacity as president of the National Liberal Party.The Romanian official started his visit by paying homage to the late poet Grigore Vieru. “His creations still speak to us today about our most important values: the love of nation and homeland. Next to him are now Doina and Ion Aldea Teodorovici,