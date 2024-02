Amenințările hibride continuă să fie pe prim plan în regiunea transnistreană, jurnalist

17:10

The access road to the Leușeni-Albița customs post, which was barred by protesting farmers with tractors, was unblocked, IPN reports.The Customs Service said that the normal flow of traffic at the Leușeni-Albița customs post was restored at around 4p.m.Sergiu Stefanco, a farmer from Causeni district, said that the authorities mimicked the discussions with the farmers who demanded to