Fiecare al doilea respondent semnalează corupție în sistemul judecătoresc, al procuraturii și în poliție

16:10

Deputy Prime Minister Mihai Popșoi, Minister of Foreign Affairs, will be paying a working visit to Bucharest on February 5-6, at the invitation of Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu, IPN reports.During the visit, Minister Popșoi will have meetings with the Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu, President of the Senate Nicolae-Ionel Ciucă and Chairman of the Foreign Policy