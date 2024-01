Nicu Popescu remains in office until January 29

Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration, who announced his resignation today, will hold office until January 29. Subsequently, the position of minister of foreign affairs will be occupied by Mihai Popșoi. The swearing-in ceremony will take place next week, IPN reports.According to the Government’s spokesman Daniel Vodă, Cristina Ge

Citeşte toată ştirea

• • •

Alte ştiri de IPN