Victor Parlicov: Moldovagaz pregătește solicitarea de reducere a tarifelor

Victoriabank SA has acquired BCR Chișinău. Thus, ten banks licensed by the National Bank of Moldova have remained in the Republic of Moldova, IPN reports.Victoriabank SA noted that this is a premiere on the Moldovan market as a local bank bought another Moldovan banking institution. The agreement to sell the shares held by Banca Comercială Română in BCR Chișinău was announced at the en