Ambasadorul Moldovei la Moscova, convocat de Ministerul rus de externe. Comentariul MAEIE

President Maia Sandu will pay a visit to Romania on January 12-13, at the invitation of Timișoara mayor Dominic Fritz. During the visit, the head of state will take part the Timișoara for European Values Award Gala, IPN reports.“President Maia Sandu is the first laureate of this award that was instituted by the municipality of Timișoara in 2023. The award honors internationally r