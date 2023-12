Cinema Hora: Moldovan film's global bridge

A new era dawns for the Moldovan film industry as Cinema Hora, the country's inaugural international film forum, opens its doors. Orchestrated by the National Center of Cinematography and bolstered by the Ministry of Culture and the Future Technologies Project, the event aims to ignite dialogue, stimulate knowledge exchange, and spark innovative strategies within the local cinematic landscape.

